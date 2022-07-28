Shirtless suspects caught on camera kicking in door to metro Atlanta house

Police are searching for a pair of suspects they say kicked in a door to a home in a Milton neighborhood.

Ring doorbell video shows a man wearing his shirt on his head run up to a house on Itaska Walk, ring the doorbell, knock on the door and dance before ringing the doorbell and running off.

Once he runs away, a second suspect can be seen disturbing the house across the street.

Investigators say that after messing with those houses, the suspects ran to a nearby house and kicked in the front door.

Officers say the men caused so much damage to the door that it separated from the door frame.

The first suspect has three distinct tattoos that police hope will help identify him: what appears to be writing on his right side, an image on his left side and a third tattoo on his left collarbone.

Anyone who knows who these men may be should contact investigators by clicking here.

