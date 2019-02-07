Shiva Mills Limited (NSE:SHIVAMILLS) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Shiva Mills Limited (NSE:SHIVAMILLS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Shiva Mills:

0.17 = ₹114m ÷ (₹1.3b – ₹404m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Shiva Mills has an ROCE of 17%.

See our latest analysis for Shiva Mills

Does Shiva Mills Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Shiva Mills’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Luxury industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Shiva Mills compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

NSEI:SHIVAMILLS Last Perf February 7th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Shiva Mills has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Shiva Mills’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Shiva Mills has total assets of ₹1.3b and current liabilities of ₹404m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 31% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Shiva Mills’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Shiva Mills’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. But note: Shiva Mills may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).