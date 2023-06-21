Shively Animal Clinic shooting: No charges will be filed

The exterior of the Shively Animal Clinic in Louisville. May 17, 2023

The Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney will not pursue charges against the woman who shot and killed a Shively Animal Clinic employee at the business last month, citing evidence that showed the shooter was acting in self-defense.

In a Wednesday release, Commonwealth's Attorney Gerina Whethers said a grand jury examining the case had returned a no true bill, meaning not enough evidence was found to put forward criminal charges against a defendant. That jury had considered charges of second-degree manslaughter and reckless homicide.

The Courier Journal is not naming the woman because she is not facing any charges in the incident.

The shooting took place May 14 at the bustling Shively Animal Clinic. Trent Taylor Jr., an employee of the business who was described by a family member at the time as a "protector" working to keep coworkers and family members on site safe, was killed.

Whethers said evidence in the case, including video and witness statements, found Taylor was the "initial aggressor" against the woman and her spouse. Whethers said Taylor, who was the only person shot that evening, "initiated various levels of violent force against (the woman) and her spouse before (the woman) used deadly force in self-defense."

"The various video angles and witness statements show Taylor striking (the woman) and attacking (the woman's) spouse, and witnesses stated that he slammed her spouse against a wall and had his arm across her throat," she added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the community, and everyone affected by this tragedy."

Taylor, a 21-year-old who went by "T.J." to his family members, handled supplies as an employee at the Shively Animal Clinic, where he worked along with a sibling and his stepmother, who was also at the scene at the time of the shooting.

"Losing T.J. to such a senseless act has devastated our family and our Shively Animal Clinic family. His death has not only forever changed our lives, but also countless others whether they knew him personally or not," a statement from his family after the shooting said. "Our son died protecting his coworkers, mother and brother (who are also employees)."

