SHL Consolidated Bhd Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.045 (vs RM0.046 in 2Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

SHL Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:SHL) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM40.6m (up 20% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net income: RM10.9m (flat on 2Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 27% (down from 33% in 2Q 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.045 (down from RM0.046 in 2Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

SHL Consolidated Bhd shares are up 2.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that SHL Consolidated Bhd is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • MAAS Group Holdings Limited's (ASX:MGH) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    MAAS Group Holdings (ASX:MGH) has had a rough three months with its share price down 34%. But if you pay close...

  • Real ID deadline extended -- again. What it means for you.

    The deadline to require Real IDs for access to domestic air travel and military bases was set to expire May 3, 2023.

  • Police searching for suspect in connection with stabbing at Curry College

    Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing at Curry College early Sunday morning.

  • SKA: Construction to begin on world's biggest telescope

    It is one of the grand scientific projects of the 21st Century and will even search for extra-terrestrials.

  • Dover Stock Rising On Strength Of Sales To Energy Companies, Others

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Dover stock shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • VF Corp. Stock Drops on Profit Warning, CEO’s Exit

    The owner of apparel brands from The North Face to Timberland blamed macroeconomic factors as it scaled back its forecast for per-share earnings.

  • China's reopening will be 'messy and confusing' -CIO

    STORY: China is set to announce a further easing of some of the world's toughest COVID curbs as early as Wednesday (Dec. 7), sources said, as investors cheered the prospect of a policy shift that follows widespread protests and mounting economic damage.But Rathburn warns that those depending on the Chinese to go out and spend money for economic growth should not get too excited. Part of the reason for that, she said, is that “what you’re finding, even if everything reopened, is a middle class that’s very wary of not only government intervention in the zero-COVID policy, but also may be cash poor. You have to remember there is a real estate crisis still going on in China and that has made people feel poor. The wealth effect goes against the consumer going-out-and-spending theory. And the Chinese economy has actually not been doing very well. So this is not an American story of reopening, where we get to be excited about Chinese consumption.”

  • Exxon Mobil boosts pay for CEO, top executives

    STORY: Exxon Mobil, the largest oil company in the U.S., is boosting the compensation of its CEO and other top executives for next year.Chief Executive Darren Woods will earn a base salary of $1.88 million in 2023, a raise of more than $100,000 from the year before, according to a filing.And Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer 16 months ago, will receive $1.22 million in pay for 2023.But these are just base salaries, which represent less than 10% of total pay. Stock awards and bonuses make up the lion’s share of what Exxon’s top brass pocket every year.CEO Woods, for example, was awarded a total compensation of $23.6 million in 2021.The pay hikes come barely a month after Exxon posted record quarterly profits as sanctions on Russia sent crude and gas prices soaring to dizzying heights.The oil industry's windfall profits this year has attracted the attention of U.S. President Joe Biden, who has accused the sector of war profiteering and said Exxon was making "more money than God."Biden has repeatedly called on U.S. oil and gas companies to use their record profits to increase production and reduce pump prices for Americans.

  • Railway strike: Paid sick leave doesn’t affect investors ‘over the long term,’ ESG investor says

    Trillium Asset Management Director Kate Monahan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss railroad investors advocating for paid sick leave for workers during their ongoing labor negotiations and Florida's decision to pull funding from BlackRock over an ESG dispute.

  • Bernie Madoff's Lawyer to FTX's Bankman-Fried: "Shut Up!"

    The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange launched a media blitzkrieg to give his version of his downfall.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • SPACs Collapse as $11 Billion of Deals Are Called Off Within an Hour

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the SPAC industry’s most well-known sponsors and a would-be serial backer have seen deals worth $10.6 billion go up in smoke in less than an hour.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughBlasts Hit Russia Air Bases as Kre

  • The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says

    Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss's Gemini is trying to get its customers' funds back from Genesis and DCG, the Financial Times reported.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.

  • Could This Beaten-Down Stock Be the Next 100-Bagger?

    Many would argue that searching for 100-baggers -- stocks that return $100 for every $1 invested -- is as likely as winning the lottery. That exorbitant price tag has wreaked havoc with the company's financials -- especially its profitability.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Further 70% in Standard Chartered List of Possible 2023 Upsets

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculators cleaving to the view that the crypto rout is mostly over are at risk of a rude awakening in 2023, according to Standard Chartered.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesStocks Drop as Solid Economic Data Boost US Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Gett