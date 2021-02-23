'Shmoney Dance' rapper Bobby Shmurda gets early release from New York prison

Bobby Shmurda, shown arriving at Powerhouse 2014 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, has been released from prison. (Scott Roth / Associated Press)

Bobby Shmurda is free, and man, is he happy about it.

The "Shmoney Dance" rapper, who was arrested in 2014 and struck a plea deal in 2016 rather than stand trial for gang conspiracy and criminal weapons possession, celebrated his release via FaceTime with his mother shortly after it happened Tuesday morning, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

"What's up, baby boy!" yelled his mother, Leslie Pollard. "I miss you! ... I cannot wait to kiss you!"

Shmurda's broad smile as he celebrated with friends on the other end of the phone was unmistakable.

Bobby Shmurda in a Manhattan court in October 2016. (Bebeto Matthews / Associated Press)

Rapper Quavo, frontman for Migos, apparently picked up the rapper at the airport Tuesday and posted video of the masked man disembarking from a small plane.

"I'm going to get my guy," Quavo told Billboard on Monday. "I'm personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I'm bout to go get him. I'm gonna let him show you how I'm gonna pick him up, yessir." He predicted "big" things to come from Shmurda as he returned to music.

The 26-year-old, born Ackquille Jean Pollard, was released on parole from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, N.Y., according to state inmate records. He'll be supervised for five years, the records said.

Welcome Home Gang Stayed Down We BACK UP!! pic.twitter.com/8Usmqjw6AD — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) February 23, 2021

Shmurda had been sentenced to seven years behind bars, with credit for time served after his arrest in December 2014. He and 14 members of his entourage were taken in as part of a sting at a Manhattan recording studio linked to violent incidents in Brooklyn.

While in prison, the rapper had some dustups, including an incident involving bringing in contraband, and was denied parole in September 2020, according to the New York Times. But after further review, he got his time off for good behavior restored and was released 10 months before the end of his minimum sentence.

On Instagram the day before he got out, Shmurda posted a clip of actor Christopher Walken's drug lord character dramatically leaving the Rikers Island jail and coming home in a limo. "How the f— y'all forget about me," Shmurda wrote.

The movie? "King of New York."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.