Shock after popular bear shot dead in Italian town

A popular female bear has been shot dead on the outskirts of a town in central Italy and a man has claimed he opened fire out of fear.

The bear, named Amarena, was filmed earlier this week roaming around the town of San Sebastiano Dei Marsi with her two cubs.

Local governor Marco Marsilio said no bear in the Abruzzo region had ever threatened residents with any danger.

However, earlier this year a jogger was killed by a bear in the Alps.

There was widespread shock in Abruzzo that Amarena had been killed. The bear was well known in the area and named after a variety of black cherry that she was particularly fond of.

The governor said on social media that the killing was incomprehensible and was a "very grave act against the whole Abruzzo region which leaves pain and anger".

Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto spoke of a "very serious episode" and said everything possible had to be done to ensure her two cubs were protected and remained free.

Amarena was one of about 60 critically endangered Marsican bears that live in the Abruzzo National Park and are native to central Italy.

The national park posted a graphic image of the bear lying dead on the ground and said in a statement that she had been hit by gunfire outside the park, on the outskirts of San Sebastiano dei Marsi.

Park rangers had quickly intervened, it said, because the cubs were there but vets were only able to confirm that the bear had died.

Although Amarena had caused damage in the past to crops and livestock, there was no justification for the attack, it said: "[Amarena] had never created any kind of problem for humans."

The man who killed the animal was identified and questioned by local police.

"I shot out of fear but I didn't want to kill. I found her inside my property and it was an impulsive, instinctive act," he was quoted as saying by Ansa news agency.

There had been some concern locally that the video that emerged on social media of Amarena and her two cubs on Tuesday had led to an influx of sightseers keen to get a glimpse of the bears.

In the footage, people in San Sebastiano Dei Marsi look on from a distance as the mother is seen walking through the town, waiting for her cubs and then moving down some steps away from the small crowd.

One of her cubs, named Juan Carrito, died in January after being hit by a car. He too was popular with locals, despite breaking into a bakery and eating a freshly baked batch of biscuits in 2021.

The shock surrounding the latest death is very different from the events of last April when Andrea Papi, 26, was fatally attacked in the north-eastern region of Trentino-Adige.

The bear blamed for killing him in the foothills of the Alps last spring was identified as JJ4 and the product of a programme to repopulate the area with bears from Slovenia.