'Shocked, confused, devastated': Nashville family struggles with beating death of mom, 76

The family of 76-year-old Jackie Glynn is struggling to find direction after she was reported missing Jan. 1 and later found dead and buried at a rural property she owned with her husband, who's now facing charges in connection with her death.

Metro Police investigators say Joe Glynn, 70, killed his wife with a hammer on New Year's Day, took her body to the Smithville property they owned in Dekalb County and buried her there the following day.

Jackie Glynn's body was found on Jan. 5.

"Our family is shocked, confused and devastated by the events that occurred to our mom andgrand mom at the hands of her husband, Joe Glynn on Jan. 1st, 2024. We realize that the case details are horrific, gruesome, and frightening. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we respectfully ask your understanding of our not sharing any details of the events of last week at this time," the family said in a statement sent to The Tennessean.

A mother to two adult children and three grandchildren, affectionately called "Yaya," the family described Jackie Glynn as a loyal friend and dedicated mother.

The Cookeville native had a passion for teaching, especially students with special needs, according to her obituary.

She earned a bachelor's degree from Peabody College of Education and, later, a master's degree in marketing.

After spending years working in education, Jackie Glynn found another career path, fulfilling a life-long dream by creating Riverwood Mansion, a wedding event venue in Nashville, her obituary said, noting that outside of work, she had a passion for traveling and had frequently visited Ireland, Tuscany and France, taking girls' trips with her daughter and other family members and working out at the Green Hills YMCA.

She also found a talent for painting, drawing, card making and designing, the obituary said.

She rarely missed a birthday, sporting event for her children and grandchildren and holidays with her family, it said.

After Joe Glynn was read his rights, an affidavit says he admitted to fatally hitting his wife with a hammer, then he threw the hammer in the trash and sold some of Jackie Glynn's belongings to various people.

He also told his wife's children that she left their Abbott Martin Road because she was terminally ill, something her doctors said wasn't true, investigators said.

As the family prepares for the next steps in the legal process, they say they are turning to their faith for help and remembering the good times with Jackie Glynn, how she brought joy and love to her children, grandchildren and friends she made in Middle Tennessee.

"As a family, since last week, we find ourselves navigating a course where we struggle to see a clear direction. However, relying on our faith in God, we walk united in the spirit of light, positivity and kindness that Jackie taught us all. We believe that the power of love unites and spreads, even during tragedy, when you stand together," the family said in its statement.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Family shocked, confused after Nashville woman killed, husband charged