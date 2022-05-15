'Shocked and deeply saddened.' What we know now about Tops mass shooting in Buffalo

Ten people were killed and three others injured in a "racially motivated" shooting at a Buffalo grocery store Saturday afternoon when a white 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Eleven of the 13 shooting victims were Black.

Officials said the suspected gunman, identified as Payton Gendron, traveled several hours from his home in the Southern Tier to carry out the attack. The shooter reportedly live-streamed his actions on social media.

"This is the worst nightmare that any community can face," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. "And we are hurting and we are seething right now as a community. The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained."

Brown said what started as a beautiful Buffalo day "turned into one of tremendous heartbreak" when a gunman opened fire at a grocery store within city limits.

What happened at the Tops in Buffalo Saturday?

Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo was the scene of a mass shooting on May 14, 2022. Ten people were killed and 3 others injured.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a heavily armed man with tactical gear arrived at the Tops Friendly Markets store at 1275 Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. The man, who was armed with an assault-style rifle shot more than a dozen people at the store in a matter of minutes.

He shot four people in the parking lot, three of whom died at the scene. After he entered the store, "he began engaging customers inside the store,"

A retired Buffalo police officer working in the store as a security guard confronted the shooter and shot him. Those bullets struck the attacker's tactical vest, preventing injury, Gramaglia said. The gunman returned fire and fatally shot the guard.

Just talked with Jennifer Tookes of Buffalo who got out of the store safely. She is trying to get her car which is still in the lot pic.twitter.com/Udwwt0X631 — Tina MacIntyre-Yee 🌊 (@tyee23) May 15, 2022

The shooter "worked his way through the store" firing at others, and in the store's lobby was confronted by Buffalo police. He pointed his own gun at his neck and police convinced the man to drop his gun and surrender.

Authorities say the gunman live-streamed the attack on social media. Footage shows the gunman, dressed in military gear, pulling up to the front of the store with a rifle on the front seat, then pointing the rifle at people in the parking lot as he exited the vehicle, opened fire and entered the store.

Jennifer Tookes of Buffalo was shopping inside the store when she heard multiple gunshots.

"I ran through the deli and out the back door to get away from him," Tookes said.

She circled back to the parking lot, where she saw several bodies on the ground in front of the store. She retrieved her phone from her car and called her cousin, who was also inside the store when gunfire erupted. Her cousin hid in a freezer inside the store and was not injured, she said. The pair reconnected outside the store.

"It was scary," Tookes said, adding that the store was crowded at the time and that others ran out the back door as well. "A lot of people got away, thank God."

She said she didn't see the shooter, but when she heard the shots she "just started running."

Who is Payton Gendron, the suspected gunman from Conklin, NY?

Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, Broome County, was arraigned Saturday evening before Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah on one count of first-degree murder. Officials said they will weigh additional charges in the coming days.

Gendron graduated from Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, which is located about 10 miles southeast of Binghamton near the New York-Pennsylvania border. He was a student at SUNY Broome Community College.

A sizable law enforcement contingent was at Gendron's family home in Conklin Saturday evening. Broome County Sheriff David Harder said his office had no prior contact with Gendron.

New York State troopers block access to the end of Amber Hill Road in Conklin, NY, the home of 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who is accused of killing 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. More than a dozen marked and unmarked police cars line the street in front of the home.

In court, Gendron's attorney, Brian Parker, requested that his client undergo a psychiatric examination. Judge Hannah ordered that Gendron be held without bail. He will return to court for a felony hearing on Thursday morning.

John Flynn, Erie County's district attorney, said the suspect would face a variety of charges, including hate crime charges.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had directed the state's Hate Crime Task Force to begin an investigation.

Gendron may also face federal charges.

"We are investigating this incident as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism,” said Stephen Belongia, special agent of charge of the FBI's Buffalo field office.

Who were the victims of the Buffalo shooting at Tops?

The store's security guard, a retired Buffalo police officer, was among those killed at the scene. He was "a hero in our eyes," Gramaglia said.

Three other victims were store employees. Police said that 11 of the victims were black and two were white.

None of the shooting victims were identified by police. The three wounded in the attack suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Gramaglia said.

In a tweet, state Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, said the son of one his staff members was among the wounded.

"To say that I'm heartbroken tonight doesn't even do it justice," Kennedy tweeted. "I'm devastated. I'm angry. I'm thinking about the families who won't welcome a loved one home tonight."

What are people saying about the Buffalo mass shooting?

"This was pure evil," Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said at a Saturday evening news conference. "It was a straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community."

Hochul called the gunman a "white supremacist" who terrorized New York's second-largest city in a "cold-hearted," "military-style execution" as people were buying groceries.

"It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there's such evil that lurks out there," Hochul said. "This individual — this white supremacist — who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven help him in the next world as well."

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-NY., a Buffalo native, said the evidence gathered so far points to an “explicit act of racially motivated violence.”

Citing briefings with law enforcement officials, Higgins said the suspect carried an assault weapon inscribed with a racial epithet.

“I was on site for the last three hours, and I listened carefully to what the FBI, police, the district attorney and the U.S. attorney had to say,” Higgins said. “There is no doubt this was a racially motivated attack.”

Higgins acknowledged that authorities were reviewing the contents of a graphic manifesto in which the attacker referenced other racially motivated attackers, including Dylann Roof, an avowed white supremacist, who in 2015 killed nine people at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

“This is what all the anecdotal evidence adds up to,” Higgins said.

It was not immediately clear if the accused gunman had scouted the area before the attack, but Higgins said the grocery is located in a neighborhood that has been predominately African American for decades. "There is compelling evidence to believe that this was pre-planned," the congressman said.

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011 and has since become an ardent advocate for gun control.

"It’s far too easy for people fueled by racist hate to access weapons of war and commit devastation on a massive scale," Giffords said. "Our leaders must strengthen our nation’s gun laws to prevent other communities across the country from experiencing similar trauma and devastation.”

Which store was the scene of the Buffalo shooting?

BUFFALO, NY - MAY 14: Buffalo Police on scene at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. According to reports, at least 10 people were killed after a mass shooting at the store with the shooter in police custody. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

The supermarket is in a predominantly Black neighborhood, about three miles north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential and is surrounded by homes, along with a Family Dollar store, barbershops, a laundromat, and fire station. Authorities said evidence showed the suspect showed racial animosity but declined to elaborate.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the store Saturday evening.

Tops released a statement Saturday after the incident:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation."

The store, according to a Tops spokeswoman, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Investigators were still processing evidence from the scene late Saturday night.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo mass shooting at Tops: What we know now