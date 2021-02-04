‘I was so shocked:’ Health care worker denied Moderna vaccine because county says it will not give it to pregnant or breastfeeding moms

1 / 2

‘I was so shocked:’ Health care worker denied Moderna vaccine because county says it will not give it to pregnant or breastfeeding moms

Alison Bowen, Chicago Tribune

Kate Raess read the studies, talked to her obstetrician and consulted with her pediatrician.

After months of consideration, the Illinois mom, who is breastfeeding her newborn son, decided she would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

So in early January, as a clinical therapist eligible for the vaccine, she found herself sitting in a chair at a Kane County Health Department location, arm ready for the shot.

Then, she was told she could not have one.

“I was so shocked,” Raess said. “To sit down in that metal chair and be told no, it’s like someone took a pin to a little kid’s balloon.”

An official told her, she said, the county decided pregnant and breastfeeding woman should not get a vaccine. In a statement, Kane County Health Department spokeswoman Susan Stack confirmed they do not provide the vaccine to pregnant or lactating women, citing the lack of data on breastfeeding or pregnancy for the Moderna vaccine, which the department is providing.

Because pregnant and lactating women were not included in initial vaccine trials, data is limited on how it might impact them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends they be offered the vaccine; maternal health groups such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) are urging data collection and conversations between patient and provider — and that the vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant women who are eligible for it.

All of this makes deciding whether to get a vaccine stressful for women who are pregnant, considering getting pregnant or breastfeeding. Pregnant women are more at risk of severe illness should they get COVID-19, especially Black and Latina women. Families are weighing factors like exposure risk, personal health factors and potential benefits.

“It was a really emotional decision,” Raess said. “My son’s safety and wellness and health is a priority to me. I don’t want a vaccine to do anything bad to him. I also don’t want COVID to do anything bad to my family.”

As a therapist, Raess will eventually be working in schools and is sometimes called to assist a 24-hour crisis line. She wanted to feel she was protecting herself and her family, which includes a 22-month-old daughter and 11-week-old son.

Like many, the decision was months in the making for Raess and her husband. Ultimately, she said, it feels like the difference between seeing her at-risk clients via telehealth, “versus me being fully vaccinated and being able to provide fully face-to-face services without me worrying.”

When she was denied, she said, “I actually burst into tears.”

She felt “this internalized sense of shame and judgment — that a county board felt that I couldn’t make this decision, and they would make it for me,” she said.

She told the official that the county should make information about restrictions available. The official, she recalled, told her, “I’ve been thinking about that. We’ve denied several women this morning.”

Raess has received several emails from the county health department with vaccine information; the most recent included language specifying pregnant or breastfeeding women could not schedule an appointment for a vaccine. An initial email about scheduling a vaccine did not include these restrictions.

Raess said she will be fine. She believes her regular medical practice can also give her the vaccine, although she has been monitoring appointments and unable to get one so far.

That means, she noted, that with maternity leave ending soon, “that window of being fully vaccinated before I return to work is gone.”

Raess wonders about people who do not have the time or ability to log on regularly to find appointments or advocate for themselves after being denied — people with child care complications, transportation issues or difficult work schedules.

“What about other breastfeeding and pregnant women, other marginalized groups that (officials) are saying, no, we’re picking and choosing who gets this vaccine?” she said. “To be frank, a politician is telling a woman what to do with their body.”

Denying women vaccines is concerning for multiple reasons, said Dr. Emily Miller, assistant professor in the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Northwestern Medicine’s Feinberg School of Medicine. It sends a message that women cannot make decisions about their own health and body. And for breastfeeding moms, it could add pressure to wean.

“That just creates a whole different risk balance that doesn’t need to be introduced,” she said. “That’s just not fair to put women in that scenario.”

Early conversations in the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine’s task force on COVID-19, which Miller is part of, included concerns that women could be denied a vaccine.

“I just don’t think that degree of paternalism has a place in contemporary medical practice,” she said. “This is a place for individualized decision-making, and that pregnant and lactating individuals are able to make nuanced medical decisions and carefully weigh risk and benefits to themselves and their offspring.”

These are regular conversations in maternal health, she added, because many medications aren’t tested on pregnant women. “We have to start protecting pregnant and lactating women through research, as opposed to from research.”

The Kane County Health Department’s statement noted that the CDC does not specify which vaccine pregnant or lactating women should get and that potential upcoming Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines will differ from Moderna’s mRNA technology. CDC guidance notes that experts believe the mRNA vaccines are unlikely to pose a specific risk for pregnant people, but that actual risks are unknown because they have not been studied.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday that later trials have included more than 10,000 pregnant women. While monitoring those women, he said, “Thus far, no red flags.”

For pregnant women considering a vaccine, ACOG advised a conversation with their provider, and that patients who decide against a vaccine should be supported. People considering pregnancy should get a vaccine, ACOG advised.

And for women who are breastfeeding, patients should assess the risks and benefits. The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine noted the limited data but that vaccines generally do not affect the safety of breastfeeding.

Raess said she didn’t realize the emotional toll the decision to get a vaccine had taken until she was denied.

“The decision was bigger than myself,” she said. “It was about my son, it was about my daughter, and it was about my clients, and to have that opportunity to be safe.”

Latest Stories

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tells lawmakers she regrets being 'allowed to believe things that weren't true'

    Controversial lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) acknowledged Thursday afternoon the 9/11 terrorist attacks really happened while insisting inflammatory remarks she's made "do not represent me." Greene, who has been under fire for past racist and anti-Semitic remarks and support of conspiracy theories including QAnon and the false assertion that school shootings are hoaxes, spoke on the House floor ahead of a vote to remove her from committee assignments, saying she regrets being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." The Georgia representative described at the end of 2017 becoming "very interested" in QAnon, which involves the false belief in a satanic cabal made up of prominent Democrats, but said that she later "started finding misinformation" in these online posts and then "stopped believing it." "You see, school shootings are absolutely real," Greene said, adding that "9/11 absolutely happened" and "I do not believe that it's fake." She previously questioned in 2018 if the Pentagon was actually hit by a plane on Sept. 11. Greene went on to assert that her "words of the past" don't "represent me" or "my values," even though she's under fire for comments made just within the past few years, while at the same time drawing an equivalence between QAnon and the news media. "Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies, to divide us?" she asked. Greene did not offer a direct apology during her remarks. A floor vote to remove her from her committee assignments is set to take place later on Thursday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "A lot of Americans don't trust our government...I was allowed to believe things that weren't true...and that is absolutely what I regret because if it weren't for the Facebook posts & comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn't be standing here today." pic.twitter.com/TLfVmvbvqn — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested againPro-worker Republicans go missing

  • Pennsylvania Teen Had Hands Up When Police Shot and Killed Him, New Video Shows

    The family of a 19-year-old man who was experiencing mental health issues is demanding answers after new video evidence of his fatal shooting by Pennsylvania police emerged. New evidence: Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represents George Floyd’s family, shared a viral video on his Twitter account on Wednesday. 19yo Christian Hall needed HELP.

  • David Hogg launching pillow company to compete with MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg tweeted on Thursday that he and software developer William LeGate are launching a pillow company to compete against MyPillow, which is led by Trump supporter CEO Mike Lindell. Driving the news: Lindell is one of former President Trump’s most adamant defenders and has repeatedly shared unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the election since President Biden took office.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * Lindell had a tumultuous interview with Newsmax earlier this week, where anchors attempted to block the CEO from reiterating conspiracies about the 2020 election. He refused. * Dominion Voting Systems also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lindell last month and ordered him to preserve all documents related to the company. * Lindell told Axios in response: "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election." * The Department of Justice has found no evidence to support Lindell's claims about Dominion Voting Systems or widespread voter fraud.Details... Hogg wrote that he and LeGate hope to "sell $1 million of product within our first year" and to launch in about six months. * "[W]e would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and [U.S.] based Union producers," Hogg added. * "Mike isn't going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started."What they're saying: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, "Good for them.... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Al Qaeda leader in Yemen in custody, U.N. confirms

    Khalid Batarfi was arrested in October, and the terror group has since suffered an erosion of its ranks caused by desertions, the U.N. said in a report.

  • Government admits it had no idea Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was a US spy

    The Government has admitted for the first time that it had no idea that Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was a US spy and therefore did not have diplomatic immunity from prosecution. The admission came after it emerged in a US court that Anne Sacoolas, 43, worked for a US intelligence agency at the time of the fatal road crash when her car hit the teenager outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. It meant she should not have been able to claim diplomatic immunity and instead should have been prosecuted in the UK after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Under a UK-US agreement that dates back to the 1990s, any official working for US state agencies should have their diplomatic immunity pre-waived so that they could be prosecuted for any criminal behaviour in the UK. However, because she was not classed as a state employee but declared to the UK Government as only the wife of Jonathan, also an alleged spy working at RAF Croughton, she had diplomatic immunity before fleeing the UK with her husband. Asked about the new evidence, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said "we don't comment on intelligence matters" but added: "She was notified to the UK Government by the US as a spouse with no official role." He said: "I would emphasise that our position on this case remains unchanged, we have consistently called for her diplomatic immunity to be waived and believe that the US refusal to extradite her amounts to a denial of justice." The disclosure led to demands that the Government reinvestigate her claim of diplomatic immunity and take action to ensure she is brought to trial. Harry Dunn was 19 when he was killed in the crash in August 2019. Mrs Sacoolas was able to return to her home country after the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf. The US rejected a UK extradition request after she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Harry’s family and their lawyers have been campaigning for Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK to stand trial and have lodged a civil claim for damages in the US.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduro's government is refusing to cooperate. The government has not accepted an implementation plan laid out by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) that would enable Venezuela to join the COVAX program, and has not fulfilled a prior deal regarding distribution of COVID-19 tests. "The (problem) is not the funds, that's the dictatorship's propaganda to try to excuse itself and point fingers and confuse the whole world," Guaido told a press conference.

  • Teen Who Pushed Elderly Thai Man to His Death Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

    A 19-year-old man facing murder and elder abuse charges over the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee has pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance at the Hall of Justice on Wednesday. Details -> https://t.co/6Z5rqIQpcZ pic.twitter.com/PJnuuWgE3Y — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) February 1, 2021 Ratanapakdee, who was originally from Thailand, died from injuries on Saturday after being slammed into the ground by Antoine Watson, NextShark previously reported. Watson was arrested on Saturday for the seemingly unprovoked attack on Ratanapakdee, reports SF Examiner.

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested againMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • Head of Army Europe and Africa Wants a New Command for Long-Range Fires

    A theater fires command is among the additional assets Gen. Chistopher Cavoli wants to bring to the region.

  • Beirut: Six months after the explosions that scarred a city, in pictures

    Six months after the Aug 4 blast that damaged much of the Lebanese capital, the scars of the explosion remain visible across Beirut. The investigation into what happened has been brought to a virtual halt by the same political rivalries that have dogged the country for years. What started as an investigation into how nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertiliser component, were stored in Beirut port for years, has taken a turn, wading into a web of murky international business interests in the explosives trade and global shipping. While there are still few answers, the devastation wrought by the explosion has been captured vividly in new pictures taken from a drone from above the blast site and surrounding area. A massive crater

  • Police: Man shot assisted living worker to stop 'thievery'

    A 95-year-old Colorado man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center told police he was tired of staffers stealing money from him and decided to shoot the man to make the thefts stop, according to a court document released Thursday. Okey Payne was arrested Wednesday in his room at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver. Investigators say he shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas after confronting him about $200 that he said was missing from his wallet.

  • Biden takes away Saudi Arabia's blank check to commit war crimes

    The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would halt support of Saudi Arabia's offensive military operations in Yemen, where the war has caused a gigantic humanitarian emergency on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden will also reportedly appoint experienced diplomat Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen. It remains to be seen exactly how this will play out, but as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) noted in a statement, it looks like the start of a diplomatic push to get Saudi Arabia to end the brutal war in which it has been bogged down since 2015, obtain a general ceasefire, and coordinate an international aid effort. The Saudi military basically cannot do anything without U.S. support, and any strong signals from America that it should knock it off probably will be heeded. That's especially true now that Trump is gone, and Saudi dictator Mohammad bin Salman thus faces possible recrimination for ordering the cold-blooded murder of a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, back in 2018. It is worth noting that while Biden is reversing a Trump decision, the Yemen policy actually originated under the Obama administration. It is a marked difference from the early months of 2009, when Obama kept on George W. Bush's secretary of defense and planned for a massive troop surge in Afghanistan. Perhaps two decades of expensive, bloody, and totally unsuccessful wars are enough? More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested againPro-worker Republicans go missing

  • Biden reportedly considering sending face masks to all Americans after Trump scrapped a similar plan

    White House says there are 'range of options on the table' after previous administration allegedly nixed USPS plan to distribute face masks to households nationwide

  • Ohio police officer charged with murder over Andre Hill death

    A white Columbus, Ohio, police officer was charged with murder Wednesday in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state's attorney general said.

  • Wisconsin governor issues mask mandate after state GOP kills previous order

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Thursday issued a new statewide mask mandate almost immediately after the state Legislature voted to repeal his previous order.Why it matters: Evers' attempts to combat COVID-19 have faced pushback from Republicans since early in the pandemic. Even with a new order, the Legislature could again vote to repeal the mask requirement. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What he's saying: "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I promised I would: never play politics with your health, trust and follow science and public health experts, and never stop doing everything I can to keep you healthy and safe. I haven't broken those promises and I won't start today," Evers said in a video released Thursday afternoon. * He added that his efforts to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the Legislature's vote Thursday. * "We know that as we work to get shots in arms as quickly as we have vaccines available, no amount of vaccine in the world could bring back the lives we stand to lose if we have no statewide mitigation strategy in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. * "Wearing a mask is the most basic thing we can do to keep each other safe. Wearing a mask saves lives."Context: 5,992 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin to date, per state data. Now, coronavirus variants pose fresh risks. The previous mandate remained in effect since August. * Republicans, who control both the state Assembly and Senate, argue that Evers overstepped his authority by extending the mask mandate without legislative approval. * The governor says that the unusual circumstances posed by the pandemic give him the authority to issue such orders.The big picture: Health experts have urged states to adopt mask mandates as the U.S. counts 26.6 million cases, per Johns Hopkins University. * "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC. * Nearly 60 organizations, including groups representing American Indian tribes, hospitals, schools and businesses, have opposed to the repeal. * This is not the first time Republican lawmakers have challenged Evers' attempts to manage the pandemic. Last year, Republican legislators persuaded the state Supreme Court to throw out his stay-at-home order. Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Gov. Evers' new mandate.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • Erdogan says will not let Turkish university protests swell

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday his government would not allow month-long demonstrations at a Turkish university to grow into anti-government protests similar to those in 2013, calling the protesters "terrorists". Defying a government ban on demonstrations, students and teachers at Istanbul's Bogazici University have protested Erdogan's appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic and former political candidate, as rector.