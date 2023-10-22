'Shocked, saddened, horrified': Funeral set for Detroit synagogue leader fatally stabbed

DETROIT − Services were set for Sunday for a politically connected synagogue president found stabbed to death outside her home as the investigation into her murder stretched into a second day.

Samantha Woll, 40, led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue and previously worked on the reelection campaign of Michigan's Democratic Attorney general, Dana Nessel . Nessel said she was "shocked, saddened and horrified" when she learned of Woll's death.

"Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known," Nessel said in a statement. "She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country (and) used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described the killing as a "vicious crime" and urged the community to rally around friends and loved ones.

“My heart breaks for her family, her friends, her synagogue and all those who were lucky enough to know her,” Whitmer said in a statement, calling Woll "a source of light, a beacon in her community who worked hard to make Michigan a better place.”

Police responded to a call that an unresponsive female in the city's upscale Lafayette Park neighborhood at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Woll was pronounced dead of multiple stab wounds at the scene. A trail of blood led back to the victim's nearby home, where investigators said she likely was killed.

Police Chief James E. White said no motive had been determined, urging that no conclusions be drawn until "all of the available facts are reviewed."

Security at synagogues and other sites across metro Detroit had been increased in the days since Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip crashed into Israel in a bloody attack Oct. 7. Hamas later called for a global “Day of Rage," citing Israel's violent counterattacks.

The war has heightened security concerns in Jewish, Israeli and Palestinian-linked communities across the United States. Worried about local attacks, local leaders in many areas increased security and urged community members to be vigilant.

