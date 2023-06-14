‘Shocked’: Student banned from Quincy middle school after showing off gun, superintendent says

A middle school student will face serious disciplinary consequences after they allegedly brought an unloaded handgun to school and showed it off to classmates on Tuesday.

The seventh-grader was caught showing the weapon to students outside of Central Middle School after classes were dismissed, according to Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey.

“I am shocked and saddened that this student’s dangerous actions jeopardized their own health and well-being and those of their classmates and school staff,” Mulvey wrote in a letter to the school community. “The student will face serious disciplinary consequences for their action and will not return to Central Middle School.”

The gun belonged to a parent and the student was able to access the unsecured firearm and bring it to school, according to the Quincy Police Department. Officers have since gone to the student’s home to seize the gun.

Teachers and guidance staff will be meeting with students on Wednesday to process the incident. Mulvey, along with police and school staff, are also making themselves available to meet with concerned parents.

“I am very thankful for the actions of the students who reported this incident, how quickly our administrators and the Quincy Police Department responded, and the thoroughness of the investigation,” Mulvey added.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact Mulvey’s office at 617-984-8701 or via email.

