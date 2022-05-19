‘I was shocked’: Video shows man attacking woman at Jacksonville gas station

Intense videos show the moment a man can be seen hitting a woman at a local gas station.

The victim, Rayme McCoy, spoke with Action News Jax and said it started when she says he made racist remarks towards someone else outside the BP gas station on University Boulevard and Fort Caroline Road.

The police report says the man-made racist remarks toward someone else outside the gas station and McCoy said he was continuing those same remarks inside while buying beer and ended up directing it toward her.

She said he put the beer he was buying on the counter in front of her and when she asked for space and tried to move it, that’s when she says she was attacked. She also said he told her that he had a gun in his car.

In an intense video, you can see the older man punching McCoy several times on each side of her face.

She told me she has a black eye and a blood clot in it, as well as a busted lip and some knots on her head as well, saying the ordeal has been overwhelming both physically and emotionally.

The report said there’s probable cause for an arrest but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told me today that they’re still searching for the man and so he hasn’t been arrested.

McCoy said she wants him found immediately.

“As I was turning back around, he swung and hit me in the side of my head first and that first hit in the video you can see like my mouth immediately dropped, I was shocked. I didn’t have time to react or anything and once he hit me that first time, he kept hitting me it didn’t stop,” McCoy said.

“I want him to actually serve time for this and I’m going to take this to court. I want to fully press charges, every charge I could possibly press.”

JSO said the officer who worked this is currently off and will return to working the case when he’s back.

Mccoy says she doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else ever again.

