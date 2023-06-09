Shocking cash back fee: Sparks fly when suspect tries to steal cash register inside South Station

A man attempting to steal a cash register in South Station was hit with a shocking cash penalty Monday night, according to MBTA Transit Police.

When the man attempted to cut the power cord connected to the business’ cash register, sparks flew. Video from transit police shows the shocked man recoiling away from the leaping sparks.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Those with info regarding the incident are asked to call 617-222-1050.

6/5 an SP male attempted to steal a cash register, from a business located within South Station, by cutting its power cord. It did not go as he expected. TPD detectives are investigating. If you have any info please call our CIU at 617-222-1050. TY. pic.twitter.com/GimzQBBRfh — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 9, 2023

