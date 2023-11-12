Shocking image reveals seemingly endless traffic as a result of ‘almost no’ public transportation: ‘I have to brave this every day’



A picture is worth a thousand traffic jams. An image from Lagos, Nigeria, of a line of cars stuck in one of the city’s notorious traffic standstills, has taken Reddit by storm, reigniting long-standing conversations surrounding urban planning and infrastructure.

The image captures a heavily congested urban road lined with barriers and flanked by buildings and signs. A haze of pollution hangs over the distant cityscape. Pedestrians navigate past the barriers and stalled vehicles, suggesting this is a frequent occurrence. A caption highlights that Lagos has “almost no public transport infrastructure.”

Photo Credit: u/mezquinarav / Reddit

Lagos, with a population that surpasses 15 million, faces the tall task of accommodating its ever-growing populace. Traffic congestion, as depicted in the image, is not just a daily inconvenience for Lagos residents but also a symptom of a city grappling with the weight of its exponential growth.

From an environmental perspective, the sheer volume of idling vehicles amplifies the city’s amount of carbon pollution, contributing to worsening air quality, with potential long-term health implications for its residents.

Economically, time lost in traffic translates to lost productivity. Businesses face delays, supply chains are disrupted, and a city’s overall efficiency takes a hit. It’s a challenge that calls for comprehensive urban planning, effective public transportation systems, and sustainable infrastructure development.

Commenters on Reddit have echoed these sentiments, amplifying the complexities Lagos faces.

One user remarked on the impending challenges brought about by climate change and population growth, pondering the city’s preparedness: “With climate change and absurd population growth projections, I can’t help but feel Lagos is going to be one of the world’s most horrific humanitarian disasters in the later part of the century.”

Another commenter, more optimistic, highlighted ongoing efforts to address the issue, pointing out the recent inauguration of a metro line, albeit a limited one. Yet another emphasized the scale of the challenge, noting: “Construction commenced in 2009, finished this year, and it’s only 5 stops. It’ll take a while to cover the whole city.”

“It’s crazy that I have to brave this every day,” said another user.

The discussion demonstrated the global interest in the intricate challenges faced by rapidly evolving megacities like Lagos.

