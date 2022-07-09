A shocking loss: Terre Haute teen who had heart transplant unexpectedly passes

Jul. 9—Seventeen-year-old Katelyn Newell eagerly anticipated her senior year at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

She looked forward to senior prom and pictures.

The bubbly, smiling teenager couldn't wait to get her driver's license and a job so she could pay for her own school clothes. She had hopes of becoming a vet tech after graduation.

The recipient of a heart transplant in 2013, Katelyn lived life to the fullest and loved her time with family and friends.

But today, family and friends are dealing with the shock of her sudden and unexpected death Tuesday in her home, where a family member found her on the bathroom floor.

Parents Robin and Scott Moody believe her death was heart-related and are awaiting results of an autopsy.

"It's the only thing that makes any sense," Robin said. "She hasn't been having any issues. She's not really had any issues for the whole nine years since the transplant."

Born with complex congenital heart disease, Katelyn received the heart transplant April 24, 2013, at Riley Hospital for Children, where she had previously undergone several heart surgeries. At the time of the transplant, she was a Deming Elementary second-grader.

The Tribune-Star chronicled Katelyn's journey before, during and after the transplant.

As the little girl's health grew worse that year, the school community rallied behind her and helped raise funds for her medical costs.

"It's heart-breaking," said Susan Mardis, who was the Deming principal at the time. "I never in a million years thought this would happen."

Many teachers who were at the school that year will attend Katelyn's funeral, which will be Monday.

"Katelyn was very sweet. She was very driven and wasn't going to let any of this beat her," Mardis said. While Katelyn's health declined that school year, she "wanted to be involved and treated like a normal child."

Katelyn spent several months at Riley that year awaiting her transplant, and she would FaceTime with her class. "She was so happy, always happy," Mardis said. "You would not know she was ill."

Story continues

While the family is grieving their loss, they are thankful for the nine years of life the transplant gave Katelyn, and they are thankful for the organ donation that made it possible. "The family is very much in favor of organ donation," said Monica Trotter, Katelyn's grandmother.

The family would celebrate her "heart-i-versary" each April 24 as well as her Dec. 6 birthday.

While they're happy they got to see Katelyn experience her teen years, "We're not going to have the wedding. We're not going to have the graduation," Trotter said. Now, there will be no senior pictures.

But they'll treasure the memories.

After Katelyn's transplant, she was determined to show others what she could do, including cheerleading, soccer and other activities.

More recently, Katelyn loved going to the park, especially Spencer Park, fishing and looking after 11-month-old nephew, Judson. "She loved her nieces and nephews," Robin Moody said. Katelyn realized she might not be able to have kids because of medication issues.

"She was OK with it," Robin Moody said. She told family members, "I'm going to have my fur babies" and take care of her younger family members.

Katelyn loved music, especially bass music, including Machine Gun Kelly. "We didn't really like her choice of music, but we let her go with it," Robin Moody said. She also liked to wear tee-shirts depicting the bands Kiss and Poison.

The 17-year-old enjoyed her auto body class at North; on her cell phone, Robin Moody showed a picture of a class project involving a red Corvette.

The teacher of the class texted Robin, "I was so proud of her for how she improved this year. She was an animal ... she outworked the entire class the last half of the school year."

Katelyn's junior year, "She buckled up and made honor roll all year," and she had enough credits to graduate early. She also attended junior prom.

A close family friend described Katelyn as "so bubbly. She was always smiling and always laughing. She had that beautiful soul and spirit."

Trotter said Katelyn "was willing to try anything. She was always willing to help or get involved with something. She wasn't going to let her heart limit her abilities to live."

Katelyn's visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Greiner Funeral Home, with services scheduled at 4 p.m.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.