‘Shocking.’ Patrons react as deadly shooting temporarily closes a Fresno bowling alley

Alan Biscay was looking forward Saturday to watching a friend take part in a bowling tournament. A tragedy hours earlier at the local alley wound up thwarting the plans he and many others had made.

Biscay found out from his friend that the tournament at the Bowlero in northeast Fresno had been canceled and that the business would be closed. Not sure why until he searched online for the reason, Biscay still made the drive from Clovis about 3 p.m. Saturday to check it out for himself.

“He told me not to come by,” Biscsay said, “because it was closed, canceled and then I heard about it this morning that there was a shooting.”

Keya Moore said she was going to take her family to Bowlero Friday, but decided not to.

“I didn’t expect it to be closed,” she said. “because I thought it would be business as usual (Saturday).”

Police, through late-night statements and a Saturday update, said an 18-year-old man was killed in what investigators describe as an isolated, gang-related incident that began inside the business and spilled outside where the shots were fired.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Bowlero at Blackstone and Sierra avenues, creating a chaotic scene as people rushed for the exit doors.

Officers found the teenager with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where he died shortly after. An investigation, including the identification of and search for a suspect continued early Saturday night.

A sign outside the business alerted would-be patrons that it was “temporarily closed.” A web page for the Fresno location at bowlero.com also noted the Saturday closure, but a steady stream of customers only found out after they parked and walked up to the front doors or drove up to see the notice.

An employee declined comment, referring questions to the Bowlero corporation. There was no response to an email sent by The Bee to the company.

A sign in front of the Bowlero bowling alley at Blackstone and Sierra avenues in Fresno, California alerts customers on Feb. 12, 2022, of its temporary closure a day after a deadly shooting outside the business.

Family members arrived late Saturday afternoon and left candles and balloons in front of the business.

Customers caught unaware

Most of the customers that turned away also did not want to comment on the violence from the previous night.

Biscay was one of the exceptions. He said the bowling tournament had been scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

His one-word reaction to what went down just feet from where he stood Saturday? “Shocking.”

“It completely blew my mind,” Biscay said. “When (the friend) told me the place was damaged, I went online to look to see what had happened, I saw that there was a shooting.”

Fresno police describe deadly shooting

Based on preliminary information, police say an altercation erupted between two groups inside the Bowlero, continued outside, inside and outside again, before someone in one of the groups pulled out the gun and opened fire.

Initial 911 reports described the incident Friday night as an “active shooter” situation inside the bowling alley, according to the Police Department’s news release. It noted, however, that there was no active shooter — a technical but serious police term that draws an immediate and massive show of force by officers to neutralize a gunman in an effort to minimize injuries.

The suspect left before officers arrived. Police further clarified that the shooting didn’t happen inside the family entertainment venue.

Witnesses told The Bee on Friday night that they performed CPR on the victim until an emergency medical crew arrived.

People with information are asked to contact Fresno Homicide Det. C. Frank at 559-621-2427. Callers may remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP (7867).