Shocking photos as first ever water shortage at Lake Mead expected to be declared

The US is expected to declare its first-ever “tier one” water shortage at Lake Mead – the largest US reservoir by volume – after its water reached historic lows and continues to decline.

The key reservoir on the Colorado river is at only 37 per cent of its capacity, the lowest level since the lake was filled after the construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s. It currently sits at 1,069 feet above sea level.

The recent photos of the lake provide a view of the drastic change in the water levels, with the water rings showing the level it used to have earlier and how the current level lies much below it.

The historic lows may trigger the US federal government to announce a shortage, according to American media reports.

The lake sits near Las Vegas, along the Nevada-Arizona border and provides electricity for several areas in Arizona, California and Nevada. It is also a source of water for urban, rural and tribal lands across the southwest.

However, the Colorado river basin has witnessed one of the driest years so far with many reservoirs at or approaching historic low levels. Like Lake Mead, Lake Powell also only at 34 per cent of its total capacity and could hit its lowest level next year since it was filled in 1964. Several of California’s reservoirs are also at very low levels.

The drought-like situation in the southwest, triggered after record temperatures and lower snowpack melt, is raising fears of water shortage and reduced electricity generation capacity.

“We’re at the point where some serious decisions will likely have to be made,” Doug Hendrix, US bureau of reclamation, was quoted by KTLA as saying. The news channel reported quoting him that the record low water levels in Lake Mead is expected to trigger the bureau’s first-ever declaration of a tier-one water shortage.

The declaration would mean calls of cutback starting next year in the amount of water sent to states of Nevada and Arizona from the Colorado River water, including the share of Mexico would be affected.

