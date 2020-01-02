Shocking photos show what the US Embassy in Baghdad looked like after it was attacked by swarms of violent protesters

Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

AP Photo/Nasser Nasser

Thousands of violent protesters believed to be Iran-backed Iraqi militia members and their supporters attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the situation had improved, with most of the protesters retreating from the immediate area, but significant damage had already been done.

These photos from the day after the protests show the destruction and devastation in the wake of the assault.

Swarms of violent protesters, apparent supporters of the Iran-backed Iraqi militias targeted by recent US airstrikes, stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Protesters and militia fighters attack a reception room of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019.

REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

These photos taken Wednesday show clearly the damage caused by the attack on this diplomatic outpost.

On Tuesday, thousands of violent protesters stormed the outer gates of the embassy. They threw rocks, smashed windows, graffitied walls, and torched a reception center and a security kiosk. The protesters failed to breach the main compound.

Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

AP Photo/Nasser NasserAs the embassy was under siege, the US decided to send in Marines assigned to a special crisis-response unit to reinforce the facility alongside local security forces.

A member of Iraqi security forces stands guard during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020.

REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Efforts to clear militia members and their supporters from the area immediately surrounding the embassy were still going on Wednesday, but by that evening, most of the attackers had retreated.

A member of Iraqi security forces stands near burning tyres at the reception room of the U.S. Embassy, during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020.

REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

The assault on the embassy was an apparent response to US airstrikes on Iran-backed Iraqi militias, strikes conducted in retaliation for a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor and wounded several service members.

Pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters are seen through broken windows of a burned checkpoint in front of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

AP Photo/Khalid MohammedPresident Donald Trump has blamed Iran for both the rocket attack and the assault on the embassy. Trump tweeted on Tuesday that Iran would "pay a very BIG PRICE" for damage to the diplomatic post.

Smoke rises from the reception room of the U.S. embassy that was burned by Pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.