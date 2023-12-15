Shocking! The Racist History Behind the Smithsonian's Black Brain Collection

WASHINGTON, DC - November 11: Michelle Farris and her husband Tim Farris look at tombstones in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, where her great great grandmother’s brother Moses Boone is buried, in Washington, DC on November 11, 2023. When Boone, then a two-year-old, died of tuberculosis his brain was taken for the “racial brain collection” at the Smithsonian Institution. Because the cemetery was not maintained well over the years, the family is not sure exactly where in the cemetery Boone is buried.



WASHINGTON, DC - November 11: Michelle Farris and her husband Tim Farris look at tombstones in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, where her great great grandmother’s brother Moses Boone is buried, in Washington, DC on November 11, 2023. When Boone, then a two-year-old, died of tuberculosis his brain was taken for the “racial brain collection” at the Smithsonian Institution. Because the cemetery was not maintained well over the years, the family is not sure exactly where in the cemetery Boone is buried.

Nothing will send a chill down the spine quite like looking at collection of hundreds of brains. But the story behind the over 250 brains being held at the Smithsonian is even more sinister than it appears.

A Washington Post investigation revealed that dozens of brains held by the Smithsonian were taken without their family’s knowledge, and what’s worse is the collector targeted vulnerable populations, specifically Black Washingtonians.

Read more

The investigation revealed that according to the Smithsonian’s records, only three of the 74 brains from D.C. locals were donated by the deceased or their families.

For the most part, the Smithsonian has not denied these allegations. The Smithsonian acknowledged their “dark” past. They also announced a new Human Remains Task Force in November with the goal of returning much of its collection of human remains to their rightful owners.

However, because of how these remains were taken and when, it will likely be incredibly challenging to find the families who may not know their loved ones and ancestors are encased in glass behind the museum’s walls.

More from The Root

Sign up for The Root's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.