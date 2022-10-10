Shocking selfie video shows the blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missing a young Ukrainian woman in Kyiv

Video captured the moment a blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missed a young woman in Kyiv.

Video captured the shocking moment a blast from a Russian missile attack narrowly missed a young woman walking in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday amid Moscow's months-long war with the country.

The 23-second clip shared on Twitter shows the terrified woman taking a selfie video on the streets of Kyiv just before the missile strike.

"My hands are shaking because I just saw a rocket fly and I heard it," the unidentified woman says in the video.

Seconds later, there's a loud, fiery blast that sends debris raining down onto the woman, the video shows.

The woman appeared to be unharmed by the attack as she fled the area.

An advisor to Ukraine's interior ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, shared the clip on Twitter early Monday, saying that the country needs "air defense systems and modern combat planes!"

Ukraine has asked the West for air-defense systems like Patriot missile batteries and modern fighter aircraft like the F-16 in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

The Russian military on Monday launched a barrage of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia.

Putin said on Monday that the attacks were retaliation after the Kerch Strait Bridge, a key supply route connecting Russia and Crimea, was damaged in a blast on Saturday.

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov

