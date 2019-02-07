Shocking Statistic Suggests Donald Trump Might Actually be Winning the US-China Trade War

As storm clouds continue to gather over Donald Trump’s presidency, new data released by the U.S. government on Wednesday provided a rare moment of respite, with news that the country’s trade deficit has narrowed with imports falling faster than exports.

Figures released by the Department of Commerce show that the difference between exports and imports dropped by 11.5 percent to $49.3 billion from $55.7 billion in October.

This fall is primarily due to a fall in imports of consumer goods. While a drop of this magnitude would normally be a cause for concern as it signifies a drop in domestic demand, the data also show that the drop was preceded by a 5-month increase in imports which experts attribute to sellers stockpiling products due to fears over an escalation of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

New data shows that the U.S. trade deficit shrunk at a faster than expected rate in October | Source: Department of Commerce

