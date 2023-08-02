‘Shocking’ and ‘un-American’ politicians divided in on Trump’s election conspiracy charges

It’s no surprise that Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., don’t see eye to eye on the new charges against Donald Trump for his plot to overturn the presidential election.

Trump was indicted for the third time Tuesday for an elaborate scheme to hold onto the top office after Joe Biden beat him in 2020.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., released a joint statement, calling for the legal process to continue, “without any outside interference.”

“The third indictment of Donald Trump illustrates in shocking detail that the violence of January 6th was the culmination of a monthslong criminal plot ... to defy democracy and overturn the will of the American people,” the statement said.

Taylor Greene offered a counterpoint in a thread of tweets, calling the indictment a “phony and politically motivated witch hunt aimed at undermining the core values of our nation.”

“The Biden Department of Justice has gone rogue, and the FBI are their henchmen,” she claimed.

Entrepreneur and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called the decision “un-American,” and said “Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6,” in a video posted to his Twitter.

“This will put our democracy to a new test: Can the rule of law be enforced against a former president and current candidate? For the sake of our democracy, that answer must be yes,” tweeted Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“The January 6th Capitol attack was an assault on our democracy, and everyone involved must be held accountable, including Donald Trump. In our country, nobody is above the law,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

“When you drain The Swamp, The Swamp fights back. President Trump did nothing wrong!” echoed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Other Republicans took a more balanced approach to the issue.

“As (the) process begins, I encourage everyone to read the indictment, to understand the very serious allegations being made in this case,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.

