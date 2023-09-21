Shocking video reveals immediate aftermath of Russian missile strike on Cherkasy

Ukraine’s National Police have released a video showing the initial moments following a Russian cruise missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy on the morning of Sept. 21.

The shaky video footage shows firefighters running through a scene of devastation, with rubble and fire among shattered buildings. Emergency workers can also be seen helping victims of the attack move away from the impact site.

Patrol officers were among the first responders at the scene. The rescue operation is ongoing, with medical personnel and rescuers actively involved, the National Police reported.

The missile impacted in the center of Cherkasy, demolishing a hotel building and setting fire to market stalls, as well as causing injuries to ten individuals.

Following the strike, Cherkasy Mayor Anatolii Bondarenko told Radio Free Europe that there could be people still trapped under the rubble, and efforts to clear the debris will likely continue throughout the night.

Russia launched multiple waves of cruise missile attacks on Ukraine in the early hours of Sept. 21 in what was possibly the most massive missile assault on the country by Kremlin forces in recent months. The invaders fired missiles within moments, causing impacts in the Lviv, Rivne, and Cherkasy oblasts, as well as in Kyiv and several other oblasts, prompting the activation of air defense systems.

The occupiers launched X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles from the area west of Engels, utilizing ten Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft. Ukraine’s air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed 36 out of 43 Russian missiles.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, commenting on the massive missile strike on Sept.21, described it as powerful, but noted that Ukraine’s air defense system had performed reasonably well.

“The enemy attacked with a significant geographic scope,” Ihnat said on Ukrainian national television, adding that the enemy employed various tactical techniques, direction changes, and various types of weaponry.

“We observed missiles moving from east to west and returning to central regions. This time, missiles reached many regions, but our air defense system responded quite effectively,” Ihnat said.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine