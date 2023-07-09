Shocking video shows 87-year-old Queens shooting spree victim’s final moments, randomly targeted by gunman on scooter

Devastating video footage shows an 87-year-old man’s final moments on a Queens sidewalk after he was shot by a scooter-riding gunman who left three others wounded in a bloody spree.

The suspect, now in police custody awaiting charges, chose his targets at random during his 30-minute Saturday morning spree through Brooklyn and Queens, police say.

Video obtained by the Daily News shows the elderly victim walking down the sidewalk on Jamaica Ave. in Richmond Hill swinging a closed umbrella in one hand in the shadow of elevated subway tracks above.

He passes a man in a red shirt walking a dog and as he continues down the sidewalk the shooter rolls up behind him near 109th St., extends his arm and fires a shot from behind.

The dog walker runs off. The victim turns around, struggling to stand up as blood seeps through the front and back of his shirt.

After a few seconds, he doubles over, trying to keep himself on his hands and knees as a bystander approaches him and calls for help. The man collapses to the ground and more people gather around him.

Medics took the man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The man’s murder turned out to be one of five shootings during the scooter rider’s crazed spree, police said.

The violent rampage started at 11:10 a.m. at Arlington Ave. and Ashford St. in Cypress Hills, where the gunman shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder.

That shooting was also caught on video obtained by the Daily News. It shows the victim crossing the street when the gunman zips past him and opens fire, sending him sprawling to the ground in the crosswalk.

The gunman next surfaced on Jamaica Ave., shooting at the 87-year-old man, and in a separate incident, firing at but missing a group of people near 108th St.

About 11:35 a.m., the shooter targeted at a 44-year-old man on Hillside Ave. and 126th St., hitting him in the cheek, police said. The man was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Then at 11:37 a.m., the scooter rider shot a 63-year-old man on Jamaica Ave. and 134th St. That victim, who was hit in the shoulder, went to Jamaica Hospital as well, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD blasted out a photo of the suspect to every cop’s cellphone after the Brooklyn shooting. About 1 p.m., a lieutenant from the 103rd Precinct in Queens saw the suspect on Liberty Ave. and gave chase, police sources said.

The suspect dumped the scooter and ran off but officers caught him at Suthpin Blvd. and 94th St.

They found a 9-mm pistol with an extended clip alongside the scooter, which was unregistered and had no plates, sources said.

Police have not yet released the shooting suspect’s name and charges against him are pending.

With Rocco Parascandola