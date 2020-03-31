Shocking video shows the bodies of NYC coronavirus victims being forklifted into a refrigerated truck used as a temporary morgue

Left, a screenshot from a video taken on Sunday of a forklift transferring the bodies of coronavirus victims into the back of a refrigerated truck outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center. Right, a screenshot from another video, taken outside another Brooklyn hospital, showing bodies on gurneys to be put in a similar truck.

Warning: This post contains footage that some people may find distressing to watch.

The video was posted on Facebook on Sunday by a person named John Lee, who said the footage "may make you want to take it serious."

"They're putting the bodies in an 18-wheeler, y'all," Lee says as he films the scene outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center in the Fort Greene neighborhood. "Please stay inside. This is for real."

He adds: "This is for real. This is real. This is right here in Brooklyn."

A similar video uploaded on YouTube on the same day showed a line of gurneys holding bodies and waiting on the curb outside another Brooklyn hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, before being put in another refrigerated truck.

The person who took the video, who appears to be a hospital worker in medical garb, can be heard saying, "This is ridiculous ... There's a truck that we're going to put the f---ing bodies in, bro."

The person then opens up the back of the truck and gestures to the back, saying, "There's bodies up there, piling up."

That video has been shared by many people, including the rapper Ice-T. The version Ice-T posted appears to have an additional clip at the end showing a body being dragged onto the truck.

A spokeswoman for Maimonides Medical Center told the New York Daily News that it "regrets that anyone was able to obtain video of this nature."

"We're working very hard to provide accurate accounts of all the good work being done to care for COVID patients, and the stories of many people who have recovered and gone home," the spokeswoman said.

A representative for the Brooklyn Hospital Center told Patch that its workers were "following protocols established by public health officials."

The representative said that the refrigerated truck was serving as an ancillary morgue "needed to accommodate the tragic spike in deaths, placing a strain on the entire system of care — from hospitals to funeral homes."

"Grieving families cannot quickly make arrangements, and their loved ones who have passed are remaining in hospitals longer, thus the need for this accommodation," the representative told Patch. "We ask our community to be respectful during this time as we remain — more than ever — committed to Keeping Brooklyn Healthy."

As of Monday, 914 people had died of COVID-19 in New York City, a jump of 138 over the previous day.

And officials have said the worst is yet to come. New York state's coronavirus outbreak isn't expected to peak until April 9, according to an estimate from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

