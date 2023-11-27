Shocking Video Shows Disneyland Streaker Going Naked On It's A Small World

A streaker at Disneyland was arrested on Sunday after he went skinny dipping in the waters of the iconic It’s a Small World attraction.

Shocking videos on social media show the man wearing just underwear and glasses as a pile of clothes sat on the ground as he strolled the attraction. The man, in another clip, is seen taking a seat next to singing animatronic dolls as music plays near a faux Taj Mahal on the ride.

“Stop, stop, you’re going to get hurt, stop, stop, I need you to stop, please, just sit down,” one cast member yells as the man roams around the dolls in a clip shared by @magic.with.maegra on Instagram.

Another Instagram user, @iheartdisneyland, wrote that the man “pushed the boat behind” them while on the ride.

“We were stuck on the ride for about an hour and 15 minutes. Thankfully we are safe and we got off safely,” the user wrote.

Someone got real weird on It’s A Small World at Disneyland today pic.twitter.com/ff0Zswii4i — Disney Scoop Matt 🎄 (@DisneyScoopGuy) November 26, 2023

A different set of not-safe-for-work clips shows the man completely naked and jumping into the water on the boat ride before being carried away by security and police officers.

“Idiot, in front of all these kids,” one person tells the man as he’s dragged out of Disneyland.

Other theme park guests booed and yelled “moron” at the man as he stood in the nude near the ride.

“Get some clothes on,” someone screamed as children are heard in the background of the clip.

Caution: Some nudity in the footage below.

It really is a small world after all. #Disneylandpic.twitter.com/9q4p4Mbgdu — All Jami Wants For Xmas Is ✌🏼 (@digitaljami) November 27, 2023

Anaheim Police arrested the 26-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to The Orange County Register. The man was taken to a hospital as a precaution as well, a department spokesperson said.

Officials with the theme park told KTLA that the man got off the ride while it was operating and employees brought the attraction to a stop when they were “made aware” of the situation.

The streaking incident, which occurred Sunday afternoon, led to a shutdown of It’s A Small World for roughly an hour, Deadline reported.

“Disneyland” was trending on X (formerly Twitter) following the incident.

