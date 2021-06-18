Shocking video shows gunman shooting at man in street with children between them

A masked assailant in the Bronx shot a man multiple times with two children in the line of fire (NYPD)

New York City police have released shocking footage of a masked gunman shooting a man at close range as two small children scurry in and out of the line of fire.

The New York Police Department says two men were involved in the crime, which took place on Thursday evening on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx .

“Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured,” the NYPD said in a tweet of the surveillance footage.

In the video, the masked assailant can be seen running up to the 24-year-old man on the sidewalk and shooting at him about a dozen times, even with the two panicking kids in the way.

The New York Post reported that the victim was shot three times, in his legs and back, but is expected to survive. He is currently recovering at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. The two children, miraculously, were not hurt.

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx.



Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info.

In another part of the video, a second suspect can be seen watching from a white scooter on the street. The NYPD says this was the shooter’s getaway driver, and the two fled together.

Police have asked the public for any information on either suspect.

“A brazen daytime shooting where children are present will not be tolerated,” the NYPD’s chief of detectives, James Essig, said in a tweet . “The @nypd44pct Detectives need your help identifying these individuals.”