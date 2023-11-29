'Shocking' Video Shows London Paramedic Being Pushed Out of Ambulance

A video released by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) shows what they said was the “shocking” moment a paramedic was pushed out of an ambulance by a patient outside London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital earlier this year.

The LAS said that a patient pushed the 30-year-old paramedic after hurling “homophobic” insults at him and his colleague, and “urinating” inside the ambulance.

Police were already present at the scene and apprehended the patient, who was convicted and ordered to pay the paramedic compensation.

“I’m glad this went to court because it reminds people this an unacceptable way to treat us and needs to be stopped," the paramedic said.

“We come to work to help people, not for this. I always wear a body-worn camera now and I make sure I’m never alone with some patients who I think might be a risk.” Credit: London Ambulance Service via Storyful