Shocking video shows Massachusetts driver crash into Trump-themed store, injuring 1 person

Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating an incident where a car crashed through the front of a store selling pro-Trump merchandise, injuring one person.

The Easton Police Department said Thursday the driver of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he drove into the New England for Trump store on Washington Street.

A camera inside the store recorded the crash and police later uploaded the video to social media. The incident took place at approximately 5:10 p.m.

An employee standing at the front door is just feet away from the area of the impact as the car smashes through the front wall, the video of the crash appears to show. The vehicle came to a rest about 20 feet into the store.

"The vehicle was operated by Sean Flaherty, age 46 of Raynham, MA, who was later transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries," Deputy Chief Keith Boone said.

"At this time Flaherty has been charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious destruction of property," he added. "Additional charges may follow."

According to the Easton Police Department, one employee was inside the store at the time of the incident but was not injured in the crash.

Police requested the Registry of Motor Vehicles revoke Flaherty’s license amid their investigation, they said.