Shocking video shows victim sucker-punched, stabbed on Brooklyn sidewalk

A brutal punching and stabbing attack on a Brooklyn sidewalk was caught on shocking video footage, and police Wednesday were searching for the assailant.

The attacker and his 27-year-old victim walked alongside each other, arguing, on Mermaid Ave. near W. 16th St. in Coney Island about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 25, police said.

As they talked, the attacker cocked back his fist and punched the victim in the head, sending him sprawling to the ground, the video shows. The pair struggled, and the attacker can be seen stabbing him in the side repeatedly.

The suspect ran west on Mermaid Ave., and medics took the victim to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.

Cops describe the attacker as a Black man, about 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap, a red shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.