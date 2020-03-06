Shocking video shows a New York City subway rider spraying an Asian man and yelling at him to move

Doris Au/Facebook

Two videos posted on Facebook on Wednesday showed a New York City subway rider yelling at an Asian man, telling him to move out of his way, and eventually spraying a can of what appears to be Febreze at him.

The NYPD is investigating the incident, according to the New York Post.

Asian Americans have said they've been the victims of racist attacks because of the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.

As Asian Americans say they're experiencing more incidents of racism amid the coronavirus outbreak, a worrying video surfaced on Wednesday showing an Asian man being harassed on the New York City subway and being sprayed with a can of what appears to be Febreze.

Two videos showing the incident were posted on Facebook on Wednesday. The first showed a rider yelling at the Asian man and repeatedly ordering him to move. When people on the train asked the man why he was asking the stranger to get out of his way, the man shouted, "Because he's standing right f---ing next to me!"

The upset man then grabs a spray can and starts spraying it at the Asian man, who remained standing near the door of the subway car.

The second video showed the Asian man confronting the other man, asking: "Why is that? Why can't I sit next to you?"

The New York Police Department confirmed to the New York Post on Thursday that the Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating. A representative said that someone called 911 to report the incident but that by the time officers arrived at the station the train had already departed, so no report was taken.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority retweeted the video on Thursday and described it as racist.

"What works in stopping the spread of Coronavirus: 1. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. 2. Cough and sneeze into your elbow. 3. Stay home if you're sick," the tweet said. "What doesn't work: 1. Racism."

