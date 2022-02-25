Shocking video shows New York commuter train rider shot in the back of the head

( LIRR/ MTA Police/ Suffolk CountyPolice)

A disturbing video has been released of the moment a man shot another commuter in the back of the head, while leaving a Long Island Rail Road train.

The clip shows the shooter pulling the gun from his waist and aiming it at Yusef Staine, 20, from West Babylon, before pulling the trigger while at Ronkonkoma station around 1.45am on 16 February.

Mr Staine then fell to the floor and the shooter fled the train. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter and victim are believed to be homeless, and the pair appeared to travel the length of the line and back together. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

“The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no one else was injured,” Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said in a statement, reported Long Island Press.

Police said there were other passengers on the train, which was set to depart to New York Penn Station.

“I’d like to stress this is not a random event. No other passengers were in danger,” said Suffolk County Lieutenant Kevin Beyrer.

According to witnesses, neither of the men paid their train fares, reported the New York Post.

Mr Staine’s mother posted details of her son’s memorial on social media, taking place in Amityville on Friday, along with a message: “[Facebook] friends and family, the hardest post I ever had to make in my life! My son Yusef Staine, 20 years old, was brutally murdered last week on Wednesday on the Long Island Railroad! Anyone with info please call 1800-220-Tips! Thanks for the outpouring of love, support and prayers!” wrote Pamela Usher.

The shooting is being investigated by Suffolk County and MTA Police. The Independent has contacted Suffolk County for updates on the investigation.