Shocking video surfaces of Camden County Corrections Officer assaulting inmate

Startling footage obtained by Action News JAX has exposed yet another incident of excessive force at the Camden County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The video captures a disturbing scene where a corrections officer violently shoves an inmate into a door, leaving the inmate unconscious while escorting him to an isolation cell.

Following the release of the video, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) took action, resulting in the arrest of the involved officer.

The incident, which occurred on July 3, has raised serious concerns about the treatment of inmates at the Camden County Jail.

The arrested officer has been identified as 37-year-old Joshua Beauchamp, who now faces charges of aggravated assault, false statements, and violation of oath of public office.

In response to this troubling incident, national civil rights lawyer, Harry Daniels, stepped forward, representing three clients who have also reported being victims of abuse by corrections officers at the same facility.

“I’ve been around the block and seen a lot of cases, but I’ve never seen to be this severe especially when a national spotlight had been placed on the jail already,” Daniels told Action News Jax.

RELATED: 3 former officers involved in beating of inmate in Camden County Jail indicted by Grand Jury

Among his clients are Zyaire Ratliff, who was seen being beaten by an officer in April, and Jarrett Hobbs, who faced a similar fate at the hands of three deputies last year.

“It’s a culture of misbehavior mindset that should not be wearing uniforms in carrying out the duties of Camden County,” Daniels stated.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Camden County Facebook page reveals that Joshua Beauchamp had been in his position since 2015, prior to the recent incident. This revelation has led to calls for more rigorous screening and training procedures for corrections officers.

While the arrest of Officer Beauchamp has been hailed as a positive step by Daniels, he insists that comprehensive re-training within the facility is crucial to address the issue at its root.

“But the fact he got arrested shows that the Camden County District Attorney is serious about prosecuting officers who violate their oath of office,” Daniels expressed.

Action New’s Jax law and safety expert says the video of the incident showcases inexcusable conduct by the officer: “Shoving a person in the context of a correction situation is not the approved behavior by any means.

At the time of writing this story, Joshua Beauchamp was bonded out one hour after being booked. His bond was set at $10,000 for all three charges

As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victim and preventing further instances of misconduct within the facility. Action News JAX will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.