Shocking videos and photos show how flash floods turned some New York streets into murky waterways overnight

Shocking videos and photos show how flash floods turned some New York streets into murky waterways overnight

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told the media on Sunday that there could be "back-to-back days of flash flooding in parts of our State." West Point Garrison and Community

The flash floods which hit New York on Sunday have turned some streets into murky waterways.

Videos and photos showed flooded streets in Orange County and cars caught in the rising waters.

The New York State Police and the West Point Garrison urged people to stay off the roads.

The flash floods which hit parts of New York state on Sunday have turned its streets into murky waterways.

"We've seen rain before. We've seen flash floods before, but usually an event like this only occurs once a summer," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in an update to Spectrum News on the flooding. "We're looking to possibly back-to-back days of flash flooding in parts of our State."

The New York State Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday that "numerous roadways consisting of State Route 9W and Palisades Interstate Parkway are experiencing heavy flooding and washouts."

The New York State Police said in a Facebook post on Sunday that "numerous roadways consisting of State Route 9W and Palisades Interstate Parkway are experiencing heavy flooding and washouts." New York State Police

"The Palisades Parkway Northbound is closed from exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic circle. Please Avoid The Area!!!" the post read.

Several Twitter users have posted shocking photos and videos of roads and streets being inundated with flood water.

A Twitter user named NsfwWx captured a photo of a flooded street in Orange County, near West Point Military Academy.

Twitter user Danielle Vallone shared a video of a different flooded street in Orange County. Several cars appeared to be caught in swiftly rising floodwaters.

Twitter user Mike Lyons captured a photograph of a flooded road. Four vehicles were left stranded in the flood waters, with water levels reaching up to the vehicles' doors.

The West Point Garrison and Community urged residents to "stay off the roads" in a Facebook post, adding that missing drain covers would make "walking and driving unsafe."

Representatives for the National Weather Service, New York State Police, and West Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Insider