Is Shockwave Medical (SWAV) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is one of them. Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is a medical device company. In the last three months, Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock gained 18%. Here is what the fund said:

"ShockWave Medical, Inc. provides intravascular lithotripsy for the minimally invasive treatment of arterial plaque. Shares performed well for the quarter after the company announced FDA approval of its product for use in coronary artery disease, which we see as a significant growth driver as it launches in the U.S. ShockWave’s financial results and guidance were also outstanding, with first quarter revenue growth of 110% and full-year revenue guidance over 200% at the high end. We think ShockWave has a differentiated technology serving a significant unmet need in arterial disease and meaningful long-term growth potential."

Earlier this month, we published an article revealing that Alger suggested investors to invest in Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock decreased by about 23% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in SWAV's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

