Is ShockWave Medical (SWAV) A Worthy Investment Choice?

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Small Cap Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.36% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTSX, 4.40% by its Advisor Class: APDSX, and 4.41% by its Institutional Class: APHSX for the second quarter of 2021, all above the Russell 2000® Growth Index that delivered a 3.92% return and the Russell 2000® Index that was up by 4.29% for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Artisan Partners, the fund mentioned ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) and discussed its stance on the firm. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a Santa Clara, California-based medical device company with a $7.9 billion market capitalization. SWAV delivered a 118.71% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 268.62%. The stock closed at $226.15 per share on September 2, 2021.

"Turning to our individual holdings, among our top Q2 contributors (includes) Shockwave Medical. Shockwave is an early stage medical device company developing and commercializing products to treat calcified cardiovascular disease across two primary end markets: peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease. Both diseases reduce blood flow to the heart (coronary) and limbs (peripheral). The company recently received FDA approval for its coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, which is used to break up hard materials restricting blood flow to the heart utilizing the company’s proprietary technology (IVL) which cracks calcium in arterial vessels through the application of sound waves. This method of treatment allows physicians to access and treat patients more gently. With the catheter similar to the current method of balloon angioplasty, and because there is generous reimbursement for adoption of the technology, we believe the company is in the early stages of a meaningful profit cycle."

Based on our calculations, ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SWAV was in 27 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 17 funds in the previous quarter. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) delivered a 33.80% return in the past 3 months.

