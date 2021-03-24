Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $253.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $976.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Shoe Carnival said it expects revenue in the range of $273 million.

Shoe Carnival shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.97, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCVL

