Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) insider upped their holding by 21% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Shoe Carnival, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCVL ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Charles Tomm bought US$108k worth of shares at a price of US$26.90 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$25.15 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Charles Tomm was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Charles Tomm bought a total of 6.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$27.03. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Shoe Carnival is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Shoe Carnival Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At Shoe Carnival,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. Independent Director Charles Tomm spent US$162k on stock. But we did see Independent Director Andrea Guthrie sell shares worth US$41k. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Shoe Carnival insiders own about US$267m worth of shares (which is 38% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Shoe Carnival Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Shoe Carnival insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Shoe Carnival (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.