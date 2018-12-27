Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shoe Carnival (SCVL) closed at $34.67, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear retailer had lost 8.02% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.55% in that time.

SCVL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 26, 2019. On that day, SCVL is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 81.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.60 million, down 7.25% from the prior-year quarter.

SCVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.73% and +0.14%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SCVL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SCVL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SCVL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.29.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SCVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



