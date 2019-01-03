Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Shoe Carnival (SCVL) closed at $34.73, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear retailer had lost 3.59% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SCVL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 26, 2019. In that report, analysts expect SCVL to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 81.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.60 million, down 7.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion, which would represent changes of +59.73% and +0.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SCVL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SCVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note SCVL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.21, which means SCVL is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SCVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



