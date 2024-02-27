Children’s shoe in creek leads to missing 5-year-old boy who later died, NY cops say

A missing 5-year-old boy died after he was found unconscious in a creek, New York police say.

Officers responded to a Poughkeepsie apartment complex at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, after getting a call about a missing 5-year-old boy, the Poughkeepsie Police Department said in a Feb. 26 Facebook post.

The boy was last seen at about 1:40 p.m., police said.

Officers, along with Dutchess County deputies, searched the apartment complex, as well as the surrounding area, police said.

New York State Police also searched for the boy by air, police said.

While searching for the 5-year-old, a Poughkeepsie officer found a shoe in Casper Creek, police said.

The shoe belonged to the boy, Lt. Jason Burger said in a Feb. 27 email to McClatchy News.

Multiple agencies were called in to search the creek, where rescuers found the boy “in several feet of water,” according to police.

Rescuers brought the boy, who was “unconscious and not breathing,” to an awaiting ambulance, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family,” police said on Facebook.

Poughkeepsie is about 80 miles south of Albany.

