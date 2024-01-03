Shoeless hiker wanders out of woods to get help for friends in Maine bog, officials say

A hiker wandered out of the woods without shoes on to find help for his friends who were lost in a bog, Maine wildlife officials said.

The group of friends set out on a hike Dec. 30 in Steep Falls, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a news release.

They lost their way during the trek, forcing the group to spend the night in the cold woods, wildlife officials said.

The next day, one of the friends wandered out of the woods without shoes and found a home where he called for help, officials said.

Rescuers began searching the area for the two hikers and found the 48-year-old and 55-year-old in the middle of the bog, which is a wetland.

Wildlife officials said the two were “severely hypothermic,” so rescuers lit a fire and gave them food and warm drinks.

They couldn’t walk, so the hikers were carried out of the bog, officials said. Rescuers carried them through waist-deep water at points.

Then they were taken to a hospital. Rescuers said the hikers are expected to make a full recovery.

Steep Falls is about 25 miles northwest of Portland.

What to do if you get lost while hiking

If you think you’re getting lost, experts say it’s best to stop where you are and not panic. You should go over how you got to that point and if you’re able to see any landmarks around.

“Do not move at all until you have a specific reason to take a step,” officials with the U.S. Forest Service said.

You should come up with a plan but stay put unless you are “very, very confident in the route.”

There are steps hikers can take to avoid getting lost and be better prepared for the unexpected:

Have more than enough food and water with you.

Take a compass that you know how to use, or have a GPS device on hand.

Don’t rely solely on your cell phone. It probably won’t work because of a lack of signal or a depleted battery.

Study the terrain and your route, and you should know how you’ll return.

Have the right clothing. Sturdy hiking boots and layers can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather.

Pack a blanket, flashlight and matches.

Check with a local ranger for special warnings. They can tell you about “fires in the area, bear sightings, flooding, trail or road closures.”

