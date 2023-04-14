Shoemakersville man arrested stabbing victim, stealing good Samaritan's vehicle

Apr. 13—A 22-year-old Shoemakersville man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing a person in Ontelaunee Township and then stealing the vehicle of someone who stopped to help the victim.

Jordan Brown was awaiting arraignment Thursday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Northern Berks Regional Police:

Officers received a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of Mohrsville Road at about 6:25 a.m. The reports said that the suspect, later determined to be Brown, had stolen the vehicle of a good Samaritan who had stopped at the scene to help the stabbing victim.

Brown fled in the vehicle, but was spotted by police and forced to pull over in the area of Route 61 and Cross Keys Road at 6:32 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

After his arrest, it was determined that Brown was a fugitive on unrelated charges in Maryland. Police did not specify what those charges are.