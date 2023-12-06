Shohei Ohtani met with LA manager Dave Roberts at Dodger Stadium
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed at the winter meetings.
Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed at the winter meetings.
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
After a conversation with manager Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts will stop playing right field next season.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Ohtani accepted his second MVP award with few words and no hints about where he'll sign in free agency as the mystery continues.
Ohtani missed most of September, but still blew away the field.
The 2023 AL MVP finalist is partnering with New Balance to get kids in Japan involved in baseball.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
More than one year after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship was outed, the former ABC News staffers tell their side of the story on new podcast.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
In just 22 hours, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has racked up 85 million views, breaking a MrBeast video's record for most YouTube views in 24 hours. The excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is a decade in the making. The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago, in September 2013.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
There are few things that hurt like a tough defeat in fantasy. Jorge Martin shares the pain from several late heartbreakers in Week 13.
Investors are looking to labor market readings as they decide whether to put hopes for an interest rate cut on ice.
The latest JOLTS report showed the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers hitting its lowest level in more than two years.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for cold-weather DIY projects.
Sony has released a trailer for the new No Return mode in The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered. The clip shows off gameplay, as well as all of the playable characters.
Since early October, Islamic State and Iran-backed militias have launched drone attacks against American forces in Iraq and Syria.Palmer Luckey, whose startup has developed a new weapon to counter these threats, says he can help.