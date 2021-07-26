Shohei Ono: Judo's elusive star dominates another Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GREG BEACHAM
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ono made two of his first three opponents cry when he returned to judo at the Tokyo Olympics after 18 mysterious months away.

These were not small tears, either. Loud, body-shaking sobs emanated from the men who had to walk behind Ono in defeat through the otherwise hushed halls of the Budokan, giving voice to the anguish of extraordinary athletes whose lifetimes of preparation had still left them unequipped to survive four minutes against Japan's elusive judo superstar.

Turkey's Bilal Çiloğlu, the world's No. 9 lightweight, screamed and put his fists to his head after Ono pinned him helplessly to the tatami for an ippon, his wails echoing down the corridors.

Azerbaijan's Rustam Orujov, second ranked in the world and top-seeded in Tokyo, dried his eyes with his untucked gi after Ono ended the rematch of their gold medal bout in Rio de Janeiro with two waza aris 65 seconds apart.

Ono is the most dominant player on a Japanese judo team that might be the best in Olympic history. His combination of brute ferocity and tactical invention have kept him unbeaten since 2015, even in an Olympic weight class stacked with incredible talents — only one of whom has ever even scored a point against Ono.

The 29-year-old Ono is now a two-time Olympic champion after winning five straight matches at the Budokan, completing his return with a superiority over his peers that only he can boast in the modern sport. Not even two-time Olympic champ Teddy Riner, the massive French heavyweight who went a decade between losses, is as dominant as Ono now.

Ono is also idiosyncratic: He decided not to compete between the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the Olympics, choosing a path to gold that would seem foolish to a judoka without his abilities.

Ono has followed this strategy before: He skipped two straight world championships after Rio, but returned at the Budokan in 2019 to claim his third world title. Ono apparently feels he benefits more from hard training in Japan’s peerless domestic system than on tournament trips to far-flung locations, and his results are unquestionable.

“I was not in a match for a long time, but I decided to be practical,” Ono said through a translator. “I tried to engage in the training. I was not idle. I stayed focused.”

All the months away couldn't shake the focus of this judoka with two bulbous cauliflower ears shaped by years of being grinded into mats and attached to a head shaped like a paint can and stacked on a thick neck.

Ono looks like a brawler, but his judo is built on speed, strength and a relentless diversity of technique. He also sometimes uses the evocative language of martial arts instruction to voice his goals and aspirations: For instance, he said his goal for these Olympics was “to move from a judoka with overwhelming presence to a judoka with absolute presence. I think I have come closer to that target.”

Any notion of rustiness vanished when the same vicious competitor won his opening bouts Monday.

Because Ono hadn't fought since early 2020, he came into the Olympic draw unseeded and ranked 13th in the world. That meant disaster for Orujov, who likely would have steamrolled into the final if Ono hadn't been drawn into his quarterfinal.

Ono memorably beat Orujov in the Rio Olympic final and again in the 2019 world championship final. Ono took apart the decorated Azeri champion yet again at the Olympics, finishing him with 49 seconds left.

In the evening, Ono’s two fights were tougher. His gold medal bout was an epic showdown with Georgia’s Lasha Shavdatuashvili, a fearless veteran who secured his third Olympic medal while getting Ono into several dangerous situations.

“I had some fear going into golden score,” Ono admitted.

Ono won when he abruptly executed a sasae tsurikomi ashi — pulling Shavdatuashvili toward him and sweeping his opponent’s foot backward — for the decisive waza ari nearly 5 1/2 minutes into sudden-death golden score.

“I am a little disappointed, of course, but Ono is the best judoka,” Shavdatuashvili said. “He’s so strong, and he never makes mistakes. The best won.”

Ono is not a person who reveals much in public, and he didn't celebrate his second Olympic gold medal in any visible way on the floor of the venerable Budokan, a sacred place to him since his youth.

Ono put his hand on his heart for the Japanese anthem, but after he accepted his medal from IOC President Thomas Bach, he shrugged it onto his neck and stood expressionless on the podium like he was waiting for a bus.

But inside, Ono was aware of the moment. Before bowing and leaving the tatami, he stared for a long moment at the ceiling of martial arts' spiritual home.

“I wanted to inscribe every memory into my head,” he said.

Ono’s repeat quest is over, but his games aren’t: He will compete in the first Olympic mixed team event Saturday, joining Japan’s best in another competition to cap what is shaping up to be a dominant exhibition. Japan has won four golds, one silver and one bronze from just the first three days in Tokyo, with eight more weight classes to go.

“I’m already thinking about that team match right now,” Ono said. “I can’t relax. I just want to get a point for Japan.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Judo-Japan ace Ono wins second Olympic gold

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese judoka Shohei Ono won a second consecutive Olympic gold medal in the -73kg category after eclipsing Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili in a tight contest at the Tokyo Games on Monday. Ono joined other Japanese judokas in a medal rush in Tokyo, with Tsukasa Yoshida also outclassing another Georgian, Eteri Liparteliani, to secure the bronze in the women's -57kg class. The most dominant fighter in the lightweight division, Ono had already won three world titles and the Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games in his favoured event, remaining unbeaten in international contests since 2015.

  • Dressel to start Phelps-style medal bid at Tokyo Olympics

    US swimmer Caeleb Dressel opens his bid for a Michael Phelps-style medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, as judo's Shohei Ono will try to keep the golds rolling in for Japan.

  • Olympics-Swimming-Efimova hits out at morning finals in 'unfair' Games

    Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova on Monday branded the Tokyo Olympics unfair due to the number of athletes ruled out of the Games and criticised organisers for scheduling morning finals to meet the demands of U.S. prime time television. Now appearing in her fourth Olympics, Efimova cut a controversial figure at the 2016 Rio Games after being called a drugs cheat by American rival Lilly King, the eventual 100 metres breaststroke gold medallist. The Russian, who was disqualified for 16 months from October 2013 to February 2015 after testing positive for an anabolic steroid https://www.reuters.com/article/swimming-russia-doping-efimova-idINKBN0DT0LD20140513, won the silver medal.

  • After a man dressed as Spiderman kicked a store worker in the throat, unions call on the UK government to beef up laws protecting retail staff

    Videos show a man dressed in a Spiderman suit kicking a store worker in the throat. It's the latest attack on retail staff during the pandemic.

  • A Russian gymnast won gold by sticking incredible landings just 3 months after surgery to repair a torn Achilles' tendon

    Russian gymnast Artur Dalaloyan is defying the laws of biology at the Tokyo Olympics by competing on an Achilles that was torn just three months ago.

  • Filipino weightlifter broke down and said she planned to 'eat a lot' after winning her country's first Olympic gold medal ever

    Hidilyn Diaz's gold medal is the first in Philippines' history and comes after years of intense training away from her family.

  • Justin Timberlake Lets Lance Bass Know Why He Didn’t Text Him Back

    A few days after Lance Bass jabbed him, Justin Timberlake offered an explanation about why he didn’t respond immediately to his former bandmate’s text. Sometimes drama comes looking for us, and other times, we go looking for drama. The latter was certainly the case when TikTok users thought Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake were feuding. []

  • China Stocks in U.S. Suffer Biggest Two-Day Wipeout Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s sweeping crackdowns of its technology and education sectors has unleashed shockwaves across global markets, erasing $769 billion in value from U.S.-listed Chinese stocks over the course of just five months.The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index -- which tracks 98 of China’s biggest firms listed in the U.S. -- plunged 7% Monday after regulators in China unveiled an overhaul of its education sector which bans firms that teach school subjects from making profits, raising capi

  • Two 13-year-olds won gold and silver in skateboarding and people are loving it

    Momiji Nishiya and Rayssa Leal are having better summers than most 13-year-olds.

  • You Need to See Australia's Swim Coach Freak Out After Ariarne Titmus' Olympic Win

    After synchronized swimmer Ariarne Titmus swam her way to a historic victory in the Tokyo Olympics, her coach, Dean Boxall, inadvertently stole the show with his must-see celebratory reaction.

  • Sha’Carri Richardson, Alen Hadzic and our unending forgiveness for white male athletes

    The differing treatment of a black female athlete and a white male in the run-up to the Olympics show the double standards that permeate sport The US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson (left), who was suspended for a positive test for marijuana, and Alen Hadzic, an alternate on the US fencing team who has faced accusations of sexual assault. Photograph: Getty Images In seemingly less time than Sha’Carri Richardson’s world-stopping, 100m triumph at the US trials, the matter of her Olympic-disqualifyin

  • Army 1st lieutenant sets Olympic record to win gold in skeet shooting competition

    U.S. Olympian and Army 1st Lt. Amber English took home the gold and set a new record in the women’s skeet shooting competition.

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-Too young in 2020? Olympic postponement shines spotlight on next generation

    The female gymnasts who would not have met age eligibility criteria if the Tokyo Games had been held in 2020 are relishing their unique Olympic experience as an unforeseen - and controversial - chance to perform on the world's biggest stage. The postponement of the Games because of the COVID-19 pandemic posed a dilemma for the International Gymnastics Federation, the sport's governing body, which requires female artistic gymnasts to turn at least 16 in an Olympic year to be eligible. The federation decided to allow those turning 16 in 2021 - instead of 2020 - to compete in Tokyo in light of the postponement, something that has stirred debate within the sport.

  • A Dutch mountain biker took a terrifying fall at the Olympics after a practice ramp was removed for the race

    Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel was informed that the ramp wouldn't be there during his run, but seemed to forget the fact on the course.

  • 'This will never happen again': For U.S. surfers, a surreal experience at Olympics

    Getting the chance to finally compete in the Olympics has been special for the U.S. surfing team, which had all of its qualifiers advance Sunday.

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-Top women eliminated in Tokyo by a technicality

    (Reuters) -Sixteen-year-old Viktoria Listunova won the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around title at both the European and Russian Championships earlier this year. However, despite placing sixth overall in the qualifying round on Sunday, the Russian Olympic Committee athlete will not get the chance to try for another all-around crown at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There is a long list of athletes who over the years have been left out of Olympic finals because of the two-per-country rule, first introduced at the 1976 Montreal Games for apparatus finals.

  • Olympic broadcasters curb sexual images of female athletes

    At an Olympics aiming to set the highest level of television standards, the head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games is trying to banish overly sexualized images of female athletes. “You will not see in our coverage some things that we have been seeing in the past, with details and close-up on parts of the body,” Olympic Broadcasting Services chief executive Yiannis Exarchos said Monday. Gymnasts from Germany sent a message against uniforms they believe exploit their sexuality by competing in Tokyo wearing unitards that covered their legs to the ankle.

  • "Russia" continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

    The IOC claimed it punished Russia for its vast doping scandal. Try telling that to the four guys in Russia colors who just won the men's gymnastics competition.

  • Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women bloodied but unbowed in battle with China

    The U.S. women's water polo team won a battle of attrition with China 12-7 to inch closer to the knockout stages of the Olympic event on Monday, in a match in which their captain Maggie Steffens suffered a cut that left blood streaming from her nose. After crushing Japan in their Group B opener at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Saturday, the world and Olympic champions were put to the test by China, but came through with flying colours. For the second game in a row, the U.S. made a sluggish start that had their coach Adam Krikorian venting his frustration on the sidelines as the first half ended with the teams deadlocked at 6-6.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the 3M Open

    It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks.