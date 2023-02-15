Shoichiro Toyoda Dead At 97

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Shoichiro Toyoda, son of the founder of Toyota and credited with pushing the automaker into international markets, has died at the age of 97. Reports indicate he passed away on February 14 of heart failure. Made Honorary Chairman in his later years, he was largely responsible for the company’s aggressive push into North American, including manufacturing vehicles on this continent.

Born February 27, 1925 in Nagoya City, Toyoda was able to experience the height of Imperial Japan, its demise, and the rebuilding of the country with foreign help. It wasn’t until 1982 that he became president of his father’s company, using his vision of Toyota becoming an international force to push into markets around the globe. He served as president of Toyota until 1992.

Rapidly, the Toyota name came to become respected as it stood for reliability, durability, and all-around quality with legendary models like the Hilux pickup and Land Cruiser. Countless books and articles have been written about the automaker’s engineering and manufacturing methods developed in part under Toyoda’s watch, with many competitors trying to incorporate elements of them into their own operations.

Also under Toyoda’s direction Lexus was formed, forever altering the luxury car market in North America. Today it is often ranked as one of the most desirable and reliable luxury brands.

In 2007, Shoichiro Toyoda was inducted into the U.S. Automotive Hall of Fame. Such a move was unthinkable when he became president of the company, enduring a smear campaign in the 80s that accused Toyota and other Japanese manufacturers of stealing manufacturing jobs from American workers. However, Toyota manufacturing in the US surged 49% from 1981 to 1990.

A private funeral for Toyoda’s family will be held. Toyota Motor Corporation says it will hold a “farewell gathering” at a time to be announced later.

