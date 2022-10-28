Shoigu announces end of mobilisation: 82,000 conscripts are already in Ukraine

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022, 17:22

Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, has informed the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that the partial mobilisation has apparently come to an end, and that 82,000 conscripts have been sent to Ukraine.

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: Shoigu stated that 300,000 people were mobilised, with an average age of 35. According to him, 218,000 conscripts are undergoing combat training at training grounds.

Shoigu said 41,000 of the 82,000 who have been sent to Ukraine are now participating in hostilities.

It should be noted that Putin has not yet signed the decree on the termination of mobilisation in Russia.

Quote from Shoigu: "The dispatch of citizens called up through mobilisation was completed today [28 October – ed.]. The notification of citizens has been completed. The target of 300,000 people that you set has been achieved. No further targets are planned."

Background:

  • On 14 October, Putin announced that the partial mobilisation in Russia would be completed in late October: 222,000 Russians have been conscripted since 21 September.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



