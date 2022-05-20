Shoigu came up with an answer to the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022, 13:12

Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, assured that in the near future Russia will occupy the entire Luhansk region, as well as form new military units in the west of the country in response to the intention of Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

Source: Shoigu, quoted by the Kremlin media

Details: "Shoigu said that the ‘liberation’ of the Luhansk People's Republic will be completed soon."

He also added that the occupiers "continue to expand control over the territories of Donbas."

Shoigu believes that "military threats from the West are growing near Russia's borders."

Therefore, Russia will "actively improve the combat composition of [its] troops", and, by the end of the year, will form 12 military units and divisions in the Western Military District.

Background: Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk region, said that 10% of the territory of Luhansk Oblast is controlled by Ukraine.