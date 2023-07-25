Shoigu and his entourage gather in North Korea to "celebrate" 70th anniversary of Kim Il-Sung's "victory"

A Russian delegation headed by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea from 25 to 27 July to "celebrate" the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The Russian ministry claims that the visit will contribute to the strengthening of Russian-North Korean military ties and will be an important stage in the development of cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Commemorative events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War will begin in North Korea on 26 July.

Shoigu will fly from Russia to Pyongyang, and Li Hongzhong, deputy chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will fly from China.

The Korean War was an armed conflict of 1950–1953 between North Korea and South Korea. The reason for the war was Kim Il-Sung’s desire to take over the whole of Korea. Before the attack, he enlisted the support of the USSR and China.

The Soviet military trained the North Korean army, and before the invasion, Kim Il-Sung asked for permission from Joseph Stalin, and only after gaining his support did the North Korean army invade South Korea at 04:00 on 25 June 1950.

Kim Il-Sung counted on the support of the population of South Korea and believed that they were waiting for his rule there, but the lightning invasion failed.

The USA and Western countries supported South Korea. By 1953, the conflict had exhausted both sides. At a UN meeting, they voted for a ceasefire. The front line actually moved back to the previous division along the 38th parallel.

Until now, the peace treaty that would formally end the war has not been signed. The United States, North Korea, and China signed a peace agreement in July 1953, but South Korea refused to sign it.

