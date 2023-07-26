Shoigu meets North Korean defense minister to strengthen military ties

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea where he met with his counterpart, General Kang Sun-nam, in Pyongyang on July 26.

Shoigu claimed that he "felt care and attention from the very first moments" of his arrival. He said he intended "not only to work hard but also to learn a great deal about North Korea, its culture, customs and main attractions."

Shoigu said he aimed at "developing bilateral ties in all directions," however he made no secret that he is focused mostly on military ties.

"I am confident that today's talks will help strengthen cooperation between our defense ministries," the aggressor country's official said.

Together with a Chinese group, Shoigu is among the first public visitors to the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They will take part in the 70th anniversary of "Victory Day", namely the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement in the Korean War that lasted from 1950. Pyongyang calls the conflict the ‘Great Fatherland Liberation War.’

According to the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, North Korea has supplied weapons and ammunition to Russia’s Wagner Group PMC. The White House said that Russia offered food in exchange.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un called the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine a "holy fight" and expressed the desire to build a strong state together with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

